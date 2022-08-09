Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 17.8%

August 9, 2022 10:04:47 am
With fewer tests conducted on Sunday, Delhi’s positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that return positive – shot up to 17.85% as per Monday’s daily health bulletin, which records cases from the previous 24 hours. There were 1,372 fresh cases of the infection reported on Monday, which – owing to fewer tests – is less than the average 2,285 cases recorded over the five previous days.
As reported by The Indian Express earlier, unlike the two small spikes in cases seen in April and June, Covid-19 cases in the capital are continuing to increase. To compare, fewer than 1,800 cases and around 10% positivity was the highest recorded during the previous two spikes in infection. Experts said that these ups and downs in the infection are likely to continue for some time before settling into a seasonal pattern, unless there is a new variant that starts spreading.
The Centre this week wrote to seven states, including Delhi, to ramp up testing, surveillance, reporting of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases, and vaccination, especially in view of the ongoing and upcoming yatras and festivities.
The national capital also recorded six deaths with the infection on Monday, which is the highest since June 25, when six deaths had been recorded. City doctors have said that the deaths are happening in those who are co-morbid or have been admitted to hospitals for treatment of other ailments with the finding of Covid-19 being incidental.
Subscriber Only Stories
Twenty-five deaths have been recorded in the first eight days of August. Fifty deaths each were recorded in the months of June and July.
With fewer cases reported on Monday, the number of active cases went down slightly to 7,484 as compared to 8,045 the day before. The number of hospitalisations have remained at over 400 for four days in a row.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal
Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS
Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India
Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to quit F1 after last year’s controversy in Abu Dhabi
Biden ‘concerned’ as China extends military drills around Taiwan
Amitabh Bhattacharya is enjoying your ‘Kesariya’ memes but stands by what he wrote, ‘It’s a modern film and characters…’
Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports
Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal opens up about cancer battle, reveals how Anurag Kashyap encouraged him to keep fighting
WhatsApp now gives you over two days to delete a message
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi’s relationship announcement. See pics
India Monsoon News Live Updates: 73 rain-related deaths in Karnataka this monsoon; Bengal to receive heavy rainfall