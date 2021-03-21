Delhi: 800+ cases, positivity rate crosses 1%

The national capital recorded 813 fresh Covid cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 1.07% — the highest since December 27 last year.

Positivity rate is the total number of positive cases against total tests. Saturday’s medical bulletin put the total number of tests at 75,888. While cases have been rising steadily over the last few days, the positivity rate had remained below 1% until Saturday. However, this is far below the numbers registered during the third wave of the virus in the city last November. On November 7, the rate had risen to 15.26%.

The city also registered 567 recoveries on Saturday. There are 3,409 active cases currently, including 1,722 in home isolation.

To isolate the positive cases, authorities have been notifying more areas as containment zones. The fact that nearly 400 new containment zones have been carved out since the beginning of March illustrates the aggressive push. “As a result, over 60% positive cases are in containment zones. Even during the peak of the infections last November, barely 35% cases were inside the sealed areas. But the situation has changed now,” a senior official said.

As on Saturday, there are 712 containment zones in the city. There were over 6,000 such zones in December, when the case graph started dipping.

While the focus during the initial waves of the pandemic was to lockdown entire neighbourhoods throwing up clusters of cases, authorities now mostly seal the building or room housing an infected person.

The Health Ministry guidelines state that the objective of cluster containment is to break the cycle of transmission and decrease the morbidity and mortality due to Covid-19. At containment zones, a stricter lockdown and surveillance mechanism are mounted by the administration for tracing and isolating Covid cases and curbing its spread.

With the dip in the numbers as compared to the fag end of 2020, contact tracing figures also improved. While for every Covid-19 patient in Delhi, two persons having contact history were traced and isolated between March and September 2020, and 14 during the remaining period of the year, the number has now touched 30.