Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Delhi: No Covid patient at Lok Nayak Hospital as cases dip

On Monday, Delhi recorded 33 fresh cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The number of deaths due to Covid has also reduced and no fatalities were reported in the last three days.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, said there has not been a single hospitalisation for three days in a row in the last week. (File)

The hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients has reduced significantly in the last one week at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi’s nodal hospital for such cases, said an official Monday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, said there has not been a single hospitalisation for three days in a row in the last week. “Currently, we have two patients admitted in the Covid ward who had come two days ago,” said Dr Kumar.

He added they are expecting minimal hospitalisation this week as well.

The health bulletin also showed that new cases were detected from 2,690 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,046 and its death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, showed the health bulletin. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 372. According to the bulletin, 311 patients are under home isolation and of the 8,874 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various city hospitals, 43 are occupied.

There are 56 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:31:32 am
