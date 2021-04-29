Delhi: Two held for cheating Covid patients by delivering fire extinguishers instead of oxygen cylinders 

Relatives of Covid-19 patients in queue tp fill empty oxygen cylinders, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Two men have been arrested from Dwarka for allegedly duping people by selling them fire extinguishers in the name of oxygen cylinders. The police has recovered five fire extinguishers from their possession. They were selling each unit at Rs 10,000 to Covid-19 patients.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We have arrested the accused, identified Ashutosh Chauhan (19) and Ayush Kumar (22). We have recovered five fire extinguishers from their possession and an FIR has been registered against them.”

The police said they had received a complaint from one Geeta Arora, who alleged that two persons sold her one fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder. “Her relative was suffering from Covid-19 and had a breathing issue. She had tried to admit him in the hospital but was not able to arrange a bed. Failing to get to bed, she then tried to arrange an oxygen cylinder and came in contact with the accused, who delivered a fire extinguisher after taking Rs 10,000 from her,” a senior police officer said.

After receiving the complaint, the police started their investigation and with the help of technical surveillance, tracked down the accused. “A raid was conducted and the accused have been arrested. During questioning, they told the police after seeing the crisis, they decided to cheat people after delivering fire extinguishers to them on the pretext of delivering oxygen cylinders,” Meena said.