Delhi Covid numbers| No let-up in deaths: 118 in past 24 hours

People wait for their results after testing for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The national capital reported 6,608 new cases of Covid-19 and 118 deaths Friday, taking the infection tally to 5,17,238 and the death toll to 8,159. The new deaths have pushed the fatality rate based on the last 10 days’ data to 1.54 per cent, a notch higher than the national average at 1.47 per cent.

The daily positivity rate fell to 10.59 per cent after the city conducted 6,2425 tests in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said most of the Covid-19 deaths are occurring within 10 days of hospitalisation.

“In June, the fatality rate in Delhi was 3.5 per cent. It has now come down to 1.54 per cent, which is a little higher than the national average. The positivity rate in Delhi on November 7 was 15.26 per cent, which is below 11 per cent at the moment. The highest number of cases was reported on November 10 with 7,810 cases. The number of cases is also coming down and the positivity rate, which is the biggest indicator, is also falling down,” Jain said.

A penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on people violating quarantine rules, spitting in public spaces, not following social distancing norms, among several such violations, stated a notification issued by the state health department after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal amended Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

The amendment empowers ‘authorised persons’ to impose a Rs 2,000 fine for violation of quarantine rules, social distancing norms, not wearing face masks, and consumption of pan, gutka, etc in public places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.