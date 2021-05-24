Delhi’s Covid positivity rate dips below 3% for second consecutive day

Delhi reported a positivity rate below 3% for the second consecutive day on Monday, with 1,550 Covid-19 cases reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate on Monday, at 2.52%, was marginally higher than that of Sunday, which was 2.42%. In total, 61,506 people were tested in the past 24 hours of whom 1,550 tested positive.

Since May 21, the city has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% which has been gradually decreasing, from 4.56% to 3.58%, to below 3% for the last two days.

At the peak of the ongoing wave, Delhi saw its highest positivity rate at 36.24% a little over a month ago on April 22 and over 28,000 new cases in a day on April 20. However, despite the drop in the positivity rates, the reported number of deaths daily continues to remain high—207 deaths were reported on Monday.

The drop in the number of cases has also opened up the availability of COVID ICU beds in the city which were severely in short supply earlier during this wave.

Currently, there are 2553 ICU beds available in the city according to the government’s ‘Corona Dashboard’. However, all ICU beds continue to be occupied in some hospitals with large numbers of such beds such as AIIMS Jhajjar, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, BLK Hospital, and Fortis Shalimar Bagh.