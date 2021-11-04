Delhi Police issue over 3 lakh challans since April for violation of Covid norms

The Delhi Police has issued over 3 lakh challans in the last seven months against people who have violated Covid norms in the public. Police said most of the offenders were caught without a face mask and violating social distancing in markets.

Police have been prosecuting people since April this year when the Covid-19 second wave started. The violators pay a fine of Rs 500 – Rs 2,000.

Of the total 3,14,977 challans issued from April 19 till November 3, nearly 22,78,121 challans were issued against people for not wearing face masks in public. This was followed by 30,368 challans for violating social distancing norms. The police also booked more than 1,464 people/groups for holding large gatherings in the city.

According to the data released by the Police Headquarters, at least 200 people are caught everyday for not wearing masks. In August, this number was around 1,000.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they have now increased security in heavy footfall areas during Diwali.

Teams led by senior police officers such as Deputy Commissioners go for foot-patrolling in areas like Connaught Place, India Gate, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Burari, Anand Parbat, Chandni Chowk, Punjabi Bagh, etc.

Police said shopkeepers and other public persons have been asked to maintain Covid norms at markets, especially during the festival time. The police have also arrested 55 people and recovered over 6,000 kgs of firecrackers in the last month. Following DPCC’s guidelines, a complete ban has been issued on selling firecrackers. The police said most offenders were caught from Rohini and Central Delhi.