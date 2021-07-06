Delhi: Covid norms flouted, Lajpat Nagar market shut

Lajpat Nagar market has been shut as Covid-appropriate behaviour had not been followed, a government order issued on July 4 states.

The order says that the market association has a day to ensure that measures are in place, after which a review meeting will be held in order to decide when the market will be opened.

An inspection in Central Market, Lajpat Nagar- II, Lajpat Nagar, was carried out by Praveer Kumar Singh, SDM (Sarita Vihar) and other members of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) Enforcement Teams in the area. The team observed violations such as lack of social distancing and vendors selling food without precautions.

The order read, “In view of above, it is hereby directed that the above market is closed with immediate effect until further orders. The Market Trader Association is hereby directed to ensure that all measures for ensuring adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are in place within a day of issuance of the order, whereafter a review shall be taken regarding opening of this segment of the market. Further, the officials of MCD as well as Delhi Police are hereby directed that no street side/unauthorised shops are functional within the Lajpat Nagar Market Area.”

Further, the order states that since the Market Trader Association has failed to adhere to instructions and violated DDMA orders, the association will show cause within a day as to why actions as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other applicable laws shall not be proceeded against them.

The order was issued by the office of the District Management (South East).

The government has also shut Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazaar as Covid norms were being violated. The order stated that the market would be shut from July 5 to 6 on further orders. Those that sell essential commodities were allowed to stay open.

The order, issued by DM (central) on July 4, read, “whereas, as per Executive Magistrate, Kotwali reported market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar, Delhi, are not following the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market association and shopkeepers are unable to ensure Covid protocols on July 3, 2021 in the aforesaid market, the guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar , which may cause super- spreading of the coronavirus.”