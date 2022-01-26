Delhi govt may lift weekend curfew, odd-even rule for markets, say sources

With daily Covid cases dipping to around 6,000 and the positivity rate going below 10 per cent, the Delhi government may soon lift curbs like the weekend curfew and odd-even days for markets and malls, said sources Wednesday.

Cinema halls and dine-in facilities of restaurants may also be allowed at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added.

“There is a meeting tomorrow. Weekend curfew, odd-even and opening of all shops in the markets and malls are expected to be lifted from this week or next week but the exact dates will be discussed in the meeting by the CM and the L-G. Cinema halls and restaurants may also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity,” the source said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will also conduct a meeting on Thursday 12.30 pm to discuss the Covid restrictions and the ongoing situation in the city. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DDMA Chairman and Lieutenant Governor(L-G) Anil Baijal and other experts and officials.

After receiving several requests, the Delhi Government sent a proposal to Baijal to lift the weekend curfew and other restrictions but he approved to open only private offices and rejected the recommendations to remove the weekend curfew and the odd-even arrangement at the markets.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said, the L-G and the Delhi government are working together and will ease restrictions as soon as possible so that people’s livelihood and economic activities can return to normalcy.

Delhi saw 6,028 positive cases with a positivity rate of 10.55 per cent and 31 Covid fatality Tuesday.