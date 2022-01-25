Will ease Covid curbs soon, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Covid restrictions imposed across the national capital will be eased soon so that people’s livelihood and economic activities can return to normalcy.

“After receiving several requests from the market and traders’ association, we sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to lift the weekend curfew and ease restrictions. He agreed to some recommendations, but deferred others like the odd-even system and weekend curfew. All these restrictions are imposed for public safety and people need not worry; all these restrictions will be lifted soon,” said Kejriwal after hoisting the national flag ahead of Republic Day.

Last week, the L-G rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even system in markets and malls.

The chief minister further said, “I saw many traders on social media are expressing anger towards L-G Anil Baijal. I request all of them to stay calm and have patience. Both L-G and the government are working to ease restrictions and bring back life to normalcy.”

He said, “Currently, the country is facing a third wave, but Delhi is going through the fifth wave of covid. No other state has faced and survived Covid pandemic like Delhi. Due to international flights and arrival of travellers from abroad, the cases increased rapidly and people had to suffer. But despite the severe situation, doctors, officials, frontline workers and the people fought against corona that there is a 20 per cent drop in positivity rate today.”

On January 10, the cases went up to 29,000 and the positivity rate was above 30 per cent, but only 2,500 beds were occupied in hospitals. “Today, cases have dropped to 5,000 and the positivity rate is 11 per cent. I request all of you to follow the rules and keep wearing masks, restrictions will be eased soon,” said Kejriwal.

“More than 100 per cent of the population is vaccinated with the first dose and 82 per cent of the citizens in Delhi are fully vaccinated. No other city or state… has achieved this much vaccination,” he said.

According to officials, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will have a meeting on Covid restrictions on Thursday and a few restrictions may be eased.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed 5,700 cases and 30 deaths, and recorded a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent.

The chief minister further announced that all offices will remove pictures of netas and the chief minister, and will only have photos of Dr B R Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“Today, I announce that each and every Delhi government office and department will have pictures of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. There will be only two photos and that will be of these great leaders. Apart from these two pictures, offices will not have or put pictures of any politicians and chief ministers. From now on, Delhi government and its staff will work on the principles of these two great leaders,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister went on to add: “We have fulfilled the pledge of Dr Ambedkar by providing education to all children. Delhi schools and education system have developed a lot in the last seven years. We have built schools, tied up with the International Baccalaureate board and have started the Deshbhakti curriculum. I want each and every child to soak in patriotism that he/she should be ready to fight and die for the country.”