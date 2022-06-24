Delhi: Active Covid-19 cases remain over 5,000 for nearly a week

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has remained over 5,000 for six days in a row, with an average of 234 people in the hospital during the period. There are almost 9,500 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 across hospitals in Delhi. City doctors, however, say that hospitalisation continues to be low, with most patients coming in for the treatment of other ailments and incidentally testing positive for the infection.

The symptoms continue to be similar to the third wave, with most patients consulting doctors with fever, cough and cold, sore throat and gasto-intestinal problems such as diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and lack of appetite.

After a dip in cases due to fewer tests conducted, Delhi saw the number of fresh cases increase to 1,934 on Thursday. There were 23,879 tests recorded on the day, with a positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that returned positive, indicative of the spread of the infection – of 8.10%. The number of daily new cases in Delhi has remained over 1,000 for ten days now, with the exception of Wednesday when 928 cases were recorded due to low testing.

The positivity rate has also remained over 5% for eleven days, according to the daily data shared by the government. Initially, the WHO considered a positivity rate of 5% or less sustained over two weeks to mean that the infection spread was under control.

There were no deaths recorded on Thursday. There have been 31 deaths due to the infection in June so far, and 35 in May, according to the data.

In a meeting with key officials, Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said districts reporting a high number of cases should focus on increasing the number of tests, monitoring hospitalisations because of Covid-19 or other respiratory infections, and increasing booster shots.