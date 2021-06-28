Delhi govt begins 2-week long training of first batch of 500 ‘health assistants’

The two-week-long training of the first batch of 500 ‘health assistants’ by the Delhi government with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University began on Monday.

As part of its preparation for a possible third Covid-19 wave, the government had begun a ‘Certificate Course for Health Assistants’ to train 5,000 people to assist doctors and nurses in hospitals. Those above 18 and who have passed their class XII examinations were eligible to register for the programme and according to government officials, 1.5 lakh people applied for it.

According to a government statement, the first week of the programme is to be for lectures and demonstrations while the second week is for practical work in which trainees will be taught how to measure oxygen and blood pressure, and to inject medicines.

The hospitals in which they will be trained are Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Chacha Nehru Child Clinic, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Ambedkar Medical College, ESIC Hospital Basaidharapur, Hindu Rao Hospital, and Vardhaman Mahavir Hospital.

Inaugurating the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government is considering increasing its scope.

“We want to create a model youth force in Delhi which will be equipped with all the basic skills and knowledge to fight any medical crisis. Not only will our youth be prepared to fight any crisis, they will also be able to provide medical assistance to their family and people in their community… Within a matter of four days, 1.5 lakh people applied to be a part of this training programme. This indicates that people are enthusiastic to be a part of this course and learn. While in the first batch we have inducted 5,000 trainees, we plan on scaling this and making it a long-term, ongoing initiative,” he said.