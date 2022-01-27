Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even restrictions at markets; night curfew to continue

In its meeting held on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even restriction on shops in markets, but opted to continue the night curfew.

With the easing of restrictions in the city, restaurants, bars and cinema halls will be permitted to open while functioning at 50 per cent capacity. Wedding gathering will also be permitted with a cap of 200 people or at 50 per cent capacity of the venue. Government’s offices will function at 50 per cent capacity too.

Schools and other education institutions will continue to remain closed. According to sources, their reopening is likely to be considered in the next DDMA meeting. After meeting a delegation of parents demanding that schools be the first to open during the easing of restrictions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government would recommend the reopening of schools at Thursday’s meeting.

The capital recorded 7,498 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent, significantly lower than this wave’s peak but higher than the figures on Monday and Tuesday. Delhi also recorded 29 fatalities Wednesday, taking January’s toll to 603, which is the highest since the 740 deaths reported in June during the Delta variant driven wave in the city was waning.