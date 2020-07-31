Wife of doctor who died of Covid hopes for job in Delhi

Kejriwal handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to Dr Javed Ali’s wife. Kejriwal handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to Dr Javed Ali’s wife.

Ten days after Dr Javed Ali (42), a contractual doctor with Delhi government’s National Health Mission, succumbed to Covid-19, his family was paid a visit by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to them.

Kejriwal tweeted, “In the time of coronavirus, our doctors are treating patients without caring about their own life. Recently, corona warrior Dr Javed Ali passed away due to Covid. Met his family… and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore. In the future too, we will take care of his family.”

Dr Ali was deployed at a Covid care centre, a quarantine centre, and a sero surveillance centre since March. After a three-week battle with the virus, he passed away on July 20. He is survived by his wife, Dr Heena, and their two children aged 6 and 12. Dr Heena said, “The CM handled this very sensitively. He paid his respects to my husband, and promised us his support in the future.”

After Dr Ali passed away, Dr Heena quit her job at a private hospital in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, where she was a gynaecologist. She said, “My husband and daughter lived in Delhi. My son and I in Ballabhgarh. Dr Ali and I had a deal that I will work at the hospital for two years, move back to Delhi by 2021 and find a job. The four of us used to meet over the weekend. He was very supportive of my ambition but now he’s gone… I can no longer have a hectic schedule. Kejriwal ji said he will try to help me out with a job in Delhi now.”

