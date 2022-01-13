Delhi: Of 97 deaths in past four days, 62 aged under 60, data shows

In the past four days, a total of 97 Covid deaths have been recorded in the city, including 40 on Wednesday alone.

According to data, of the 97 people who died after testing positive, 37 were between 41 and 60 years of age; 27 were between 61 and 80 years; eight were above the age of 80. Of the remaining 25, 7 were minors and 18 were between 19 and 40 years of age.

According to sources, the Delhi government’s health department has formed a team to look into vaccinations status, comorbid conditions, and status of these patients at the time of admission. “A more detailed analysis of deaths is being carried out. This will help us understand exactly what diseases these people were suffering from and in what condition they had come to the hospital,” said a senior government official. A similar analysis was presented to the Delhi L-G and Chief Minister earlier this week, according to which, out of the 46 people who died with a Covid diagnosis between January 5 and January 9, only 11 were vaccinated. Of the 46, 23 were above the age of 60 years; 34 had comorbid conditions while 21 tested positive after being admitted to hospital for some other ailments. A senior health department official said that out of the 133 deaths recorded in the city so far this month, most have been among those suffering from serious comorbid conditions.

“In these cases, Covid was an incidental finding when they were tested, as is a routine procedure, at the time of admission for some other disease,” a senior health department official said.

According to the communication between the Delhi Directorate of Health Services and hospitals over the past few days, among the most common comorbid conditions seen in those testing positive after admission are cancer and liver and kidney diseases.