Delhi government appoints special officers to monitor medical oxygen supply

Amid the rising demand for medical oxygen in the city, the state health department has appointed special officers to monitor its overall procurement process and ensure that it is being supplied to various hospitals and nursing homes.

As per the guidelines, each officer will submit a report on a daily basis to the department.

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city, with many hospitals facing trouble in getting the adequate supply. In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Kejriwal has asked him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen in the city on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the capital’s drug control department has directed its inspectors to coordinate with drug distributors after several patients and attendants have complained about the shortage of remedesivir injection.

The inspectors will oversee the whole procurement process of remedesivir injection, starting from the placement of order and its receipt by the distributor/dealer from the company depot. The officers will also monitor the sale/ stock availability of tocilizumab, favipiravir and other drugs.

“All drug inspectors shall be personally liable for the implementation of the order with immediate effect and this shall include end to end monitoring of remedesivir injection,” stated the order issued by Udit Prakash Rai, special secretary, health and family welfare.

A special control room has been set up at Karkardooma and Lawrence road to facilitate patients in need of the drugs used in Covid-19 treatment.