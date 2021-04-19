scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

Delhi government appoints special officers to monitor medical oxygen supply

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city, with many hospitals facing trouble in getting the adequate supply.

Written by Astha Saxena | New Delhi |
Updated: April 19, 2021 1:46:19 pm
Delhi government appoints special officers to monitor medical oxygen supplyThe state health department has appointed special officers to monitor its overall procurement process and ensure that it is being supplied to various hospitals and nursing homes. (File photo)

Amid the rising demand for medical oxygen in the city, the state health department has appointed special officers to monitor its overall procurement process and ensure that it is being supplied to various hospitals and nursing homes.

As per the guidelines, each officer will submit a report on a daily basis to the department.

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city, with many hospitals facing trouble in getting the adequate supply. In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Kejriwal has asked him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen in the city on a daily basis.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, the capital’s drug control department has directed its inspectors to coordinate with drug distributors after several patients and attendants have complained about the shortage of remedesivir injection.

Also Read |Delhi goes into six-day lockdown: Here’s what is allowed and what is not

The inspectors will oversee the whole procurement process of remedesivir injection, starting from the placement of order and its receipt by the distributor/dealer from the company depot. The officers will also monitor the sale/ stock availability of tocilizumab, favipiravir and other drugs.

“All drug inspectors shall be personally liable for the implementation of the order with immediate effect and this shall include end to end monitoring of remedesivir injection,” stated the order issued by Udit Prakash Rai, special secretary, health and family welfare.

Click here for more

A special control room has been set up at Karkardooma and Lawrence road to facilitate patients in need of the drugs used in Covid-19 treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x