Delhi sees 50+ cases three days in a row

Delhi has recorded over 50 cases three days in a row since Friday with 63 cases being added to the tally on Sunday. The positivity rate was 0.11 per cent as over 55,000 tests were conducted in a day.

The daily case count on Sunday was the highest in four months — since August. The active case count at 370 is the highest since mid-November. There were 54 cases reported on Friday and 51 on Saturday.

The city, however, has not seen any Covid deaths in December so far. Seven people died of Covid in November while four died in October.

“Most of the Covid patients we are seeing now have got at least one shot of the vaccine and very few of them exhibit severe symptoms. We believe this is one of the reasons for the low death rate among patients now,” said a doctor at Lok Nayak hospital.

There are 8,969 hospital beds reserved for Covid patients at present. Of these, 163 are occupied. Covid Care Centres and Health Centres have 4,011 beds and all of them are vacant.

The government has set aside 40 isolation beds for patients who have been infected by the Omicron variant and Health Minister Satyendar Jain said this can be increased to 500 at a short notice if need be. CM Arvind Kejriwal said last week that Delhi could scale up to over 63,000 beds if need be at a short notice. Of these, around 27,000 would be set up in each municipal ward by February, he had said.

There have been a cumulative 14.41 lakh Covid cases in Delhi so far. Of these, 98 per cent have recovered.