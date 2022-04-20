Delhi logs over 1,000 Covid cases; positivity rate at 5.7%

The. number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1,000 on Wednesday with the national capital reporting 1,009 new cases of the disease. With this, the active cases in the city stood at 2,641 and the positivity rate at 5.70 per cent.

However, only one death has been recorded in last 24 hours while 314 patients recovered from the disease.

The capital city has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases for the last few days. As many as 632 Covid-positive cases were reported on Tuesday while the number was 501 on Monday.

In view of the spike in the daily infections, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to make masks mandatory again in public places in the national capital. It also reintroduced a fine of Rs 500 for violation of the mask rule in view of the deterioration in the Covid-19 situation.