Delhi’s daily Covid case count dips below 500, first time since March 16

With 487 cases in the last 24 hours, the daily case count in Delhi dipped below 500 for the first time since March 16 on Thursday.

On May 29, the city had recorded less than 1,000 cases after more than two months. According to Thursday’s bulletin, 80,046 people were tested in the last 24 hours, of whom 487 had tested positive, taking the city’s positivity rate further down to 0.61%.

The number of deaths have also come down to 45 in the last 24 hours.

“Yesterday Delhi reported 576 positive COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate was 0.78%. For the last three days continuously the positivity rate in Delhi has been under 1%. In this phase of the Covid pandemic, Delhi witnessed over 28,000 cases in 24 hours but now the number of Covid cases is coming down which is a good sign. Before this second phase of the pandemic in Delhi day to day cases used to stay within 200. My appeal to every citizen is that please maintain social distancing, wear a mask all the time and wash your hand from time to time,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.