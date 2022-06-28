Delhi reports ‘couple of cases’ of new omicron sub-variant

Delhi in mid-June detected a “couple of cases” of the BA.5 sub-variant that, along with the BA.4 sub-variant of omicron, led to the fifth wave of Covid in South Africa. The first case of the new variant was detected in May-end in Telangana.

The number of sequences of these sub-variants has started increasing; the BA.2 sub-variant that led to the surge in cases in January continues to be dominant. However, researchers from the country’s Covid genome sequencing consortium said that these sub-variants, although found to be spreading faster as per data from other countries, did not have any clinical significance.

Though there has been an increase in Covid cases in Delhi and the country, there hasn’t been a proportional increase in hospitalisations or deaths. City doctors say that they have been seeing people with symptoms similar to what was seen during the January wave – fever, cough and cold, sore throat, and lethargy, with more people reporting gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting this time around.

“A couple of BA.5 sequences have been reported from labs at AIIMS and NCDC, but again these did not form any clusters,” said a researcher associated with the genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG.

The two sub-variants have two mutations of significance – F486V, which lab studies have associated with the ability of the virus to evade some of the existing immunity, and L452R, which was found in the Delta variant associated with the ability to infect the lungs. However, there was no significant increase in hospitalisations even in South Africa when BA.4 and BA.5 were circulating. Doctors from the city have hardly reported any Covid-related pneumonia that led to higher hospitalisations, oxygen requirement, and mortality in the second wave in April 2021.

According to doctors, most patients currently admitted have Covid as an incidental finding, meaning they came in for treatment of some other illness and discovered they had Covid during routine testing.