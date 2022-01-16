Delhi: 17,000 cases likely on Saturday, hospitalisation low, says health minister

Delhi is expected to report around 17,000 cases on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Testing in the city has gone down after the new ICMR guidelines, as per which asymptomatic individuals and contacts of Covid patients do not need to be tested unless identified as “high-risk individuals” based on age or co-morbidities.

The positivity rate, however, has remained high and was 30.64% on Saturday. This means that almost one in three people tested for Covid were positive.

Jain said cases in Delhi have been declining for the past three days. “On the 14th of January, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on the 15th of January, Delhi recorded 20,178 new cases, and today, Delhi is expected to record 17,000 positive cases. Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline. This trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on the Covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend,” he said.

Hospitalisation rates are still low and around 17% of the total 15,494 beds set aside for Covid are occupied.

“The Delhi government is prepared to arrange a total of 37,000 beds. At the moment, 15,000 beds are operational. We can double the number of beds overnight if necessary, but because the number of hospitalised patients is currently so low, the need to increase the number of beds doesn’t seem to be arising soon. The government is fully prepared to deal with the most dire of situations. In Delhi, the hospitalisation rate is currently very low. In Delhi’s hospitals, 13,000 beds remain currently vacant. Patients who are hospitalised due to coronavirus are either unvaccinated or have comorbidities,” Jain said.

“In Delhi, 100 percent of eligible people have received their first dose of vaccination, and 80 percent of people have received their second dose of vaccination… I would like to thank all of the frontline workers and all of the doctors for reaching this milestone,” he added.