Delhi records average of over 380 Covid-19 cases in last two weeks

The number of Covid-19 cases in the capital and the positivity rate have remained more or less stagnant for over two weeks now, with the figures remaining above the levels seen after the third Omicron-driven wave had subsided. The average daily incidence of Covid stands at 386 over the last fifteen days, fluctuating between 530 at the highest and 212 at the lowest. In comparison, the numbers had even dropped below 100 in March.

The positivity rate – proportion of samples tested that return positive, which is indicative of the spread of the infection – has also remained between 1.7% and 2.7%, according to data shared by the Delhi government. The average positivity rate recorded over the last 15 days is 2.05%. In comparison, it had dropped to as low as 0.37% in March after the third wave.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had initially said that a positivity rate of 5% or less maintained over a period of two weeks was indicative of the spread being under control.

As many as 345 new cases were recorded on Friday, with a positivity rate of 1.88%, according to government data. There were no deaths recorded on Friday, but two deaths were reported Thursday.

There were a total of 35 deaths in May, compared to 23 in April. In June, three deaths have already been reported in the first three days. The cases, along with deaths, started increasing from the third week of April, which experts have attributed to the relaxation in Covid-19 norms such as mandatory masking in public places. Experts said a slight increase was to be expected whenever all restrictions are lifted. With cases increasing, Delhi brought back its masking mandate the same month.