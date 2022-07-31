scorecardresearch
Delhi: Covid cases in city over 1,000 for 4th day in a row

Official figures are unlikely to capture all cases in the capital as the number of tests has dropped after the third wave in January, with home-based kits becoming readily available.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 3:35:55 am
As per Saturday’s bulletin, 15,897 tests were conducted. (File Photo)

Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, with over 1,000 cases being recorded for four days in a row. The city recorded 1,333 new cases and a positivity rate of 8.39% on Saturday.

As per Saturday’s bulletin, 15,897 tests were conducted. To compare, at the height of the third wave in the second week of January, Delhi had conducted over 91,800 tests a day on average, with the numbers even crossing 1 lakh. Active cases have also increased to 4,230 on Saturday, remaining over 3,000 for four days in a row.

