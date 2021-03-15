Delhi: Covid cases hover over 400, officials to track clusters with over 3 cases

With Delhi seeing an uptick in the daily number of Covid cases, state health officials are tracking areas from where three or more cases of the disease are being reported. A total of 1,666 fresh cases have come up in the last four days, as per data shared by the Delhi government.

For the fourth day in a row on Sunday, new cases crossed the 400 mark – 407 cases reported from 68,223 tests, a positivity rate of 0.60%. The death toll climbed to 10,941, with two more fatalities.

According to sources, along with the rise in daily cases, the number of clusters with three or more cases is also increasing. “Till Monday, there were three clusters from where three or more cases were reported. This has now increased to seven. We are continuously keeping track of such areas as it can lead to spread of infection. Contacts are immediately being traced,” said a senior state health department official.

The city had recorded 419 cases on Saturday and 431 cases on Friday – the highest single-day spike in over two months. The count on Thursday was 409. Total infections now stand at 6,43,696, while the number of active cases rose to 2,262 on Sunday from 2,207 on Saturday. The number of people under home isolation on Sunday rose to 1,270 from 1,204 on Saturday, as per data.

Sources in the health department said all samples collected from the clusters are being sent for genome sequencing to identify the type of strain.

“We have to see if we are witnessing a surge due to any new strain. This will help us to devise a new strategy, if required. So far, we have around 46 cases of UK strain and nine cases of South African strain,” said a government official.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the sudden spike to complacent behaviour among the public.

Dr B L Sherwal, medical director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said: “Hospitals still have vacant beds for patients, but the general public has to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. People should not let their guard down and must continue wearing masks and follow social distancing in public places. We should not forget that the virus has not gone and it is going to be here for a longer period of time.”

The hospital has 500 beds for Covid patients, of which 488 are vacant.