Delhi likely to see less than 25,000 Covid cases today, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi is likely to report less than 25,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday, a downturn from the over 28,800 cases reported yesterday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He added that over 75% of the deaths seen so far were in people who were unvaccinated. “It seems like there will be less than 25,000 cases reported today. The most important thing is that hospitalisations have stagnated, which is a big indicator that there is a downturn,” Jain said during an online briefing.

Over 90% of the deaths were among people with severe co-morbidities like cancer and kidney diseases, he added.

The Indian Express had reported that 70 of the 97 deaths between January 9 and 12 were among those who did not get their Covid-19 shots. Of the other 27, 19 had received one dose and eight were fully inoculated. “None of the cases of kids’ deaths were among those who did not have any severe condition,” Jain added.

Despite the high number of cases, there have been fewer hospitalisations and deaths during the current omicron-driven wave. There are 94,160 active cases in Delhi now, of whom 2,424 people are in hospitals, according to the daily health bulletin. A peak of 448 deaths was seen on May 3 last year during the second wave.

In comparison, when the active cases were as high during the surge in April-May, there were over 18,000 people admitted to the hospitals. During the peak, there were over 5,700 patients admitted to the intensive care units.