Sunday, January 02, 2022
Delhi records 3,194 new Covid cases: 6-time jump in 5 days

The positivity rate in Delhi surged to 4.59% from 3.64% a day ago.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 2, 2022 8:11:39 pm
A health worker collects swab samples of passengers to conduct COVID-19 test, amid concern over rise in Omicron virus variant cases, at the Anand Vihar railway station near New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi registered a six-times increase in Covid-19 cases in just five days — from 500 to above 3,000 cases — logging as many as 3,194 infections on Sunday. The positivity rate in the city also surged to 4.59% from 3.64% a day ago.

One person succumbed to the disease while 1,156 recovered from it. With this, the number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,397.

The total number of tests conducted in last 24 hours is 69,650.

Asking residents not to panic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the city has enough oxygen beds as the current number of hospitalisations was quite low. “At present, only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in Delhi. We have 37,000 of them. There is no need to panic, but have to be responsible by wearing marks and avoiding gatherings. This Covid variant (Omicron) is very mild.”

Delhi, which has been witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of Omicron cases, recorded 31 of them on Saturday, taking the total tally to 351.

