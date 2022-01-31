Delhi reports 2,779 Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.20%

Delhi on Monday reported 2,779 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 more deaths.

This took the total number of deaths in January to 758, more than the 740 deaths recorded in June last year while the second wave of the pandemic driven by the Delta variant was waning. In comparison, there were 5,120 deaths recorded in the month of April and 8,090 in May.

On January 22, as many as 45 deaths were recorded in a single day. In comparison, 448 deaths were recorded in a single day when the second wave was at its peak.

With 44,847 tests conducted, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 6.20%. Though the positivity rate is still higher than 5%—an ideal benchmark as set by the World Health Organisation—the declining case numbers has led to many restrictions being relaxed.

Not only did the Omicron variant-driven wave lead to fewer deaths, it also led to fewer hospitalisations and fewer people needing oxygen support. It also witnessed a sharp rise and steep fall in the number of daily cases.

At its peak, there were only 2,700 Covid patients in city hospitals, many of whom had been first admitted for other conditions. In comparison, over 20,000 people were admitted to city hospitals during the previous surge.

The number of fresh cases being recorded daily remained over 5,000 for 41 days consecutively during the second wave in last April-May. In comparison, it remained over 5,000 for only 23 days during the current wave.

There are currently 1,518 persons hospitalised with the infection in Delhi, as per the daily health bulletin. Of them, 128 are on ventilator support and 427 on oxygen support.