Delhi reports 496 new Covid-19 cases, one death; positivity rate jumps up to 0.89%

Delhi reported 496 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. The positivity rate has now gone up to 0.89%.

Following genome sequencing, 23 more Omicron cases have been detected in the city.

With the sudden rise in cases over the past week, the number of active cases in the city has gone up to 1,612—the figure was at 624 a week earlier.

Since the positivity rate has been above 0.5% since Sunday, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that restrictions under the yellow alert for Covid will be implemented in the city.

As per restrictions, which will be imposed under the Covid Graded Response Action Plan, educational institutions will be shut, the number of people at weddings and funerals will be capped to 20, and seat occupancy in public transport will be reduced to 50%. Cinema halls, gyms and spas will be shut. Places of worship will remain open, but devotees will not be allowed to enter.

Despite the rise in number of cases, the rate of hospitalisation being reported is still low. Of the 8,839 beds set aside for Covid patients in hospitals, 280 are occupied at present. A week ago, 210 patients were admitted to hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in most of the fresh cases that are being reported, patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. “Most patients do not require hospitalisation. They do not require treatment at ICUs or oxygen support. So, there is no need to panic. But we do need to be careful to ensure that people don’t fall ill,” he said.