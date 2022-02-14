scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Covid cases continue to dip, markets want timings to be revised

As the omicron variant swept across the city, cases rose quickly to touch an all-time peak of 28,867 on January 13. The positivity rate climbed to 30.6%, the highest for the third wave.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 14, 2022 2:00:29 am
Delhi Covid, Delhi Covid news, Delhi Covid cases, Delhi Covid omicron, Delhi Covid deaths, Delhi Covid positivity rate, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHospitals in the city reported 12 deaths in the 24-hour period. File

Delhi’s daily Covid case count continued to decline, with the city reporting 804 cases on Sunday. The positivity rate, which was 1.68% on Saturday, dipped marginally to 1.5%.

Hospitals in the city reported 12 deaths in the 24-hour period.

As the omicron variant swept across the city, cases rose quickly to touch an all-time peak of 28,867 on January 13. The positivity rate climbed to 30.6%, the highest for the third wave. Hospitalisations, however, did not exceed 25% of the almost 16,000 total bed capacity on a single day.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The reduction in cases was also as fast as the increase, and cases dropped to below 10,000 within 10 days of the surge.

With the decrease, market associations have made appeals to extend timings for markets and shops to open till 10 pm, instead of the 8 pm restriction at present.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The New Delhi Traders Association wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, who also heads the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA), highlighting the problems they are facing.

President of the association Atul Bhargava said that since the timing applicable to restaurants — 8 am to 11 pm — has been extended, the same metric should also apply to shops.

In addition to the restrictions on markets and shops, night curfew also remains in force between 11 pm and 5 am in the capital. Officials said DDMA was expected to meet later this week to decide which restrictions would continue and which would be lifted.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, all school students will be allowed to return to school from Monday. Children in junior classes have been away from classrooms for the longest in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement