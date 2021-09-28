Delhi: Covid cases below 100 for 3 months

Covid cases reported daily in Delhi have remained under 100 for three months now, data shows. The last time Delhi saw more than 100 cases was on June 28 this year, when 101 cases were recorded. No Covid deaths have been seen in the past 10 days.

According to officials and experts, the high case count seen in Delhi in April and May, and the resultant antibodies, is among the main reasons for the low case count at present.

Between April 15 and May 31, Delhi saw 6.4 lakh cases — an average of 13,600 per day. The highest number of cases in a day was over 28,000 in April. This was also the highest number of cases seen in any city in the country.

In contrast, Delhi has seen only 4,753 cases over the past three months. On Monday, the city recorded 32 cases and no deaths.

Mumbai, which also saw a large number of cases during the second wave, has meanwhile recorded over 450 cases per day over the past two days.

“During the second wave, which was the city’s fourth wave, there was not a single person who did not have a close family member or friend suffering from Covid. Delhi’s daily case count was the highest in the country. This also means Delhi has a very high population that has developed antibodies. This wave was brought on by the Delta variant, which is ravaging the rest of the world now. In addition to this, the vaccination rate in Delhi has been very high and our experiment of starting vaccination centres in schools worked very well as it gave people the option to get vaccinated in places other than hospitals, which many were hesitating to visit at the time,” said a senior government official.

Dr S K Sarin from Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences agreed that the high vaccination rate was a contributing factor: “A high testing and vaccination rate led to the drop. Almost 60-70% of eligible people have got the first shot. Lockdown and imposition of Covid guidelines have also contributed to the drop. But we need to monitor it for another five months.”