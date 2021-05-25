Delhi: Covid cases at 1,568, positivity rate dips to lowest in over 2 months

Delhi recorded 1,568 Covid cases on Tuesday, at a positivity rate of 2.14%.

The cases are slightly higher than on Monday, which saw 1,550 cases, but the positivity rate is lower as over 12,000 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The daily death count was also significantly lower at 156. According to doctors, a large number of people dying are those who are admitted in ICUs and the duration of their symptoms is also longer.

“We usually see that very serious patients, who are in hospitals and in ICUs or on ventilators, fight for weeks. Some of those lose that battle. Many other patients start to show improvement within the first week of hospitalisation and can be discharged in 10 days or so. Many of those who are dying now were admitted to hospital at the peak of this wave. We are hoping that the number of deaths will now start decreasing as the overall patient count has decreased,” said a doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital who did not want to be named.

Out of the 25,035 hospital beds for Covid patients, 17,163 are vacant. Around 12,000 people are still under home isolation and the city’s active cases stand at 21,739. There are almost 40,000 micro containment zones in the city at present.