scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Delhi: After slight decline, Covid cases in the city on the rise again

On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest since the beginning of the month, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2022 10:43:26 am
delhi news, delhi news today, delhi covid cases today, delhi covid news, delhi city news, delhi latest newsThere have been 37 Covid-related deaths in the month of July so far compared to 50 deaths recorded in June. As many as 35 deaths were recorded in May, according to the data. (Express Photo)

After reporting a decline in Covid-19 cases through the second week and most of the third week of July, the numbers have started slightly increasing again, with the number of active cases remaining over 2,000 during the previous four days. The number of hospitalisations due to the infection has also remained over 100 across city hospitals over the last five days after dipping below the 100-mark in the five days preceding it.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest since the beginning of the month, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government.

There has also been an increase in the positivity rate. On Friday, the national capital recorded a positivity rate of 4.47%. The average positivity rate over the seven previous days also stood at 4.47%, increasing from 3.31% the previous week. The positivity rate during the first week of July was 4.20%. The spread of the infection is generally thought to be under control if the positivity rate remains at 5% or less over two weeks. A positivity rate of over 6% was seen just four days ago, albeit on a day when very few tests had been conducted.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the infection seems to have gone down. There have been 37 Covid-related deaths in the month of July so far compared to 50 deaths recorded in June. As many as 35 deaths were recorded in May, according to the data.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

With nine states – not including Delhi – still reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, the Centre directed all states to increase the number of tests and the proportion of the more accurate RT-PCR test, strictly monitor patients in home isolation, implement Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and accelerate the administration of the vaccine now that the precaution dose has been made free of cost for all adults. The states and Union territories were also asked to increase awareness about reporting cases after a person tests positive using home-based testing kits. The kits became prevalent in India after the third Omicron-driven wave in January this year. With these cases not getting reported, unlike the cases detected by RT-PCR tests and facility-based rapid antigen tests, it creates a hindrance in estimating the number of cases.

More from Delhi

Previously, the Centre had also asked states to organise special vaccination drives along routes to yatras such as the Kanwar Yatra that is currently underway. In order to increase the coverage of booster dose, the Centre has decided to provide it free of cost to all adults for the next 75 days.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
A date with history

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement