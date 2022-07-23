Delhi: After slight decline, Covid cases in the city on the rise again

After reporting a decline in Covid-19 cases through the second week and most of the third week of July, the numbers have started slightly increasing again, with the number of active cases remaining over 2,000 during the previous four days. The number of hospitalisations due to the infection has also remained over 100 across city hospitals over the last five days after dipping below the 100-mark in the five days preceding it.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest since the beginning of the month, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government.

There has also been an increase in the positivity rate. On Friday, the national capital recorded a positivity rate of 4.47%. The average positivity rate over the seven previous days also stood at 4.47%, increasing from 3.31% the previous week. The positivity rate during the first week of July was 4.20%. The spread of the infection is generally thought to be under control if the positivity rate remains at 5% or less over two weeks. A positivity rate of over 6% was seen just four days ago, albeit on a day when very few tests had been conducted.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the infection seems to have gone down. There have been 37 Covid-related deaths in the month of July so far compared to 50 deaths recorded in June. As many as 35 deaths were recorded in May, according to the data.

With nine states – not including Delhi – still reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, the Centre directed all states to increase the number of tests and the proportion of the more accurate RT-PCR test, strictly monitor patients in home isolation, implement Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and accelerate the administration of the vaccine now that the precaution dose has been made free of cost for all adults. The states and Union territories were also asked to increase awareness about reporting cases after a person tests positive using home-based testing kits. The kits became prevalent in India after the third Omicron-driven wave in January this year. With these cases not getting reported, unlike the cases detected by RT-PCR tests and facility-based rapid antigen tests, it creates a hindrance in estimating the number of cases.

Previously, the Centre had also asked states to organise special vaccination drives along routes to yatras such as the Kanwar Yatra that is currently underway. In order to increase the coverage of booster dose, the Centre has decided to provide it free of cost to all adults for the next 75 days.