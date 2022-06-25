Most Covid booster doses given in West Delhi district, higher coverage in New Delhi

Delhi’s West district has taken the lead when it comes to the absolute number of Covid-19 precaution shots, with New Delhi continuing to have the highest percentage of people having received the third dose. Over 1.99 lakh people have received their third dose of the Covid vaccine in West Delhi as compared to 1.97 lakh people in New Delhi district, according to the government’s CoWIN portal.

However, if the number of people who have received the first dose in a district is considered to be the total eligible population – Delhi has administered the first dose to almost everyone – then New Delhi district appears to have immunised a higher proportion of its population. Around 16.9% of those who received the first dose in New Delhi district have taken their third shot compared to 10.24% in West district, the data shows.

Figures in the top two districts have remained the same over the last three weeks, even as the total numbers have increased with the ongoing nationwide door-to-door campaign to improve immunisation. The total number of precaution doses administered in Delhi has increased from 11.5 lakh at the beginning of June to 14.9 lakh as of June 25. The number of districts with over one lakh precaution doses has increased from six to nine in the same time, according to the data.

After New Delhi and West district, South has immunised the highest proportion with 10.3% of those who have taken the first dose having received their third. This makes three districts with a two-digit coverage rate, up from just one at the beginning of the month.

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 has been asked to especially focus on the third dose in those above the age of 60 years and first and second dose in children between the ages of 12 and 17 years. With rising cases of Covid-19, Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya also asked districts with high caseloads to focus on booster doses, in a recent meeting with key officials.

The uptake of the precaution dose has been slow since the drive for the booster shot began in January this year. It picked up a little when the third dose was allowed for all adults in April and the Delhi government decided to provide it free of cost for all.