Delhi: Schools to track Covid-19 vaccination status of students, can request inoculation camps on premises

Delhi schools have been directed to play a central role in the Covid-19 vaccination of eligible students from Monday, and will have to share their vaccination status with the education department every day.

Covid-19 vaccination for children between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin from Monday in 159 government centres and 16 private centres.

“Directorate of Education is committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard the students studying in schools of DOE. Keeping in view the recent global surge of COVID-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a variant of concern. It is imperative that Directorate of Education ensures all the Government/Govt. Aided/Private Unaided School Students aged 15 to 18 years… get vaccinated on immediate basis,” read a circular by the education department to the heads of all schools.

Class teachers of relevant sections have been put in charge of informing parents to take their children to the nearest vaccination. Around 60 MCD, government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Cantonment Board schools themselves will be functioning as Covid-19 vaccination centres for this age group.

All schools have been directed to share the status of students’ vaccination with the education department every day by 4 pm.

The government has also created a provision for schools to request temporary camps for vaccination in their premises. “In addition, if the school is not a CVC, but a temporary camp mode vaccination of its students of this age group is required, the head of the school will get in touch with the district immunization officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending upon the number of children to be vaccinated. The children can be informed and mobilized to school on the designated days,” read the circular.