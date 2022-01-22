Delhi witnesses slump in pace of administering Covid-19 precautionary doses

The pace of precautionary doses being administered in Delhi has dropped significantly as just 10,862 people were inoculated on Friday, taking the week’s average to 14,348 doses, compared to 21,016 shots the previous week, data from the CoWIN portal revealed.

The total number of precautionary doses administered has crossed the 200,000-mark in twelve days since the drive was opened up for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 with comorbidities.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates

Delhi has inoculated only 20.6 per cent of the eligible persons so far.

Nationally, 63 per cent of the 35 lakh healthcare workers eligible for a third dose, 58 per cent of the 33 lakh frontline workers, and 39 per cent of the 47.8 lakh people over the age of 60 with co-morbidities have been covered, according to data till Thursday. There are nearly 2,40,000 healthcare workers, about 3,50,000 frontline workers, and an estimated 3,80,000 people over the age of 60 with co-morbidities who are eligible for the precautionary dose in Delhi.

However, vaccination among children between the age of 15 and 17 has picked up, with Delhi administering 7,27,120 shots since the drive started on January 3. This translates to almost 70 per cent of the eligible children having received the vaccine, higher than the national average of 52 per cent.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi has also dropped below the 100,000-mark over the last three days as the national capital administered 75,800 shots on Friday. Delhi has been inoculating an average of 1,33,130 people a day.

The Centre, earlier this week, had said that high uptake in vaccination has resulted in a less severe third wave, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths. Delhi has so far administered one dose to 100% of the adult population and the second dose to 80.5 per cent.