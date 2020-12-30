Delhi prepares for Covid shot, those at frontlines say ready

Moving a step closer towards the Covid-19 vaccination programme, training of 3,800 healthcare workers — who will be playing a crucial role in carrying out the immunisation process in the capital — concluded on Tuesday.

As announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government will vaccinate 51 lakh people in the first phase. The city will need 1.2 crore doses to cover priority categories comprising healthcare workers, police, civil defence volunteers, those aged above 50 and people aged below 50 with associated co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart ailments, among others.

The Indian Express spoke to five healthcare workers who attended the ‘Training of trainers’ (TOT) session and will now impart training to those in the next level.

Dr Sunil Singhal (49), President, East Delhi branch of Indian Medical Association

“It was an extensive training session on handling, storage and management of the vaccine, once it arrives in Delhi. We will now be imparting training to district- and local-level officials, who will be part of the immunisation programme, in January. We were informed that vaccination is expected to start by the third week of January,” he said.

Dr Ritika Bakshi (30), Senior resident, department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College

“During the training programme, we were informed about several vaccine candidates that are in the fray and what level the vaccination process is at. It was a full day-training, with details on Covid cases across the country and a brief background on what measures have been taken so far. We were told how everything related to the vaccination process will be operated through the Co-WIN mobile app. It was an extremely enriching experience,” she said.

Dr Ashwani Goyal (58), Member, Delhi Medical Council

“During the session, we were apprised of the cold chain maintenance and how beneficiaries will be pre-registered. The vaccination area will be divided into three rooms — a waiting area, a vaccination room and an observation room. Training was also provided on how unused vials have to be kept and what are the measures that need to be taken for each beneficiary. We have been informed that healthcare workers will be provided pre-filled syringes that will automatically get locked,” he said.

Dr Warisha Mariam (30), Senior resident, department of community medicine, MAMC

“I was given a huge opportunity to be a part of the training programme. It was an insightful session on how the government, at the central and state level, is doing micro-planning in a comprehensive manner. To vaccinate 51 lakh individuals is a commendable task, we are glad to be a part of it,” she said.

Dr Veena Verma (48), District immunisation officer

“We have started training of officers at the district level and are sharing experiences from our session. During our training programme, we have

learnt everything about Covid-19 and the vaccination drive,” she said.