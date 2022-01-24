Delhi: Only 11,706 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered Sunday, lowest this month

Delhi administered only 11,706 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Sunday, the lowest this month. The total number of doses administered in Delhi also dropped below 1,00,000 over the last five days.

Delhi has been on average vaccinating 1,33,130 people daily this month, crossing even the 2,00,000 mark once, on January 6, as per the data.

The Centre earlier this week said that high uptake in vaccination has resulted in a less severe third Covid-19 wave, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths. Delhi has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 100 per cent and the second dose to 80.9 per cent of the adult population.

As per the CoWIN portal, 1,220 precaution doses (third dose) have been administered. On average, more than 15,000 precaution doses are administered in the city each day.

The total number of precaution doses administered is 2,11,500 since the drive was opened up for the third dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years with comorbidities. This means Delhi has immunised almost 22 per cent of the eligible people. Nearly 2,40,000 healthcare workers, 3,50,000 frontline workers, and an estimated 3.80,000 people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities are eligible for the precaution dose in Delhi.

At the national level, over 63 per cent of the 35 lakh eligible healthcare workers, over 58 per cent of the 33 lakh eligible frontline workers, and over 39 per cent of the 47.8 lakh eligible people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities have received the precaution dose.

Vaccination for children between the ages of 15 and 18 has been faster, with Delhi administering 7,43,101 doses since the drive was opened for them on January 3. This means almost 71.4 per cent of the eligible children have been vaccinated with the first dose. This is higher than the national average of 52 per cent.