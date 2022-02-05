Delhi: Vaccination rate picks up among kids in 15-18 age bracket

Delhi administered over 20,000 Covid-19 shots in children between the age of 15 and 17 for the last two days, showing an increasing trend after numbers had gone down in the last two weeks.

There were over 40,300 shots administered on an average every day (barring Sunday) during the first week of January when the drive was opened up, increasing to over 51,000 the next week. It then started dropping, falling to 29,000 in the third week, and 10,000 during the Republic Day week.

It again increased again to over 17,000 shots each day during the week beginning January 31 as the kids started receiving their second doses. So far, 8,91,844 vaccines have been administered in children, with over 80% having received at least one dose.

Delhi administered just over 57,161 Covid-19 shots on Saturday, of which 85% were among children and those between the age of 18 and 45 years, data from the CoWIN portal showed. The numbers among older age groups have gone down over the last two weeks. The Indian Express had earlier reported that the number of shots administered in Delhi has started dipping as the capital has reached a vaccine saturation among these populations.

Only 5,458 precaution doses were administered in Delhi on Saturday, as per CoWIN, with a total of 3,12,524 shots being given since the drive opened up. This translates to only 32% of the eligible 9,70,000 healthcare and frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities having received the precautionary dose.

So far, Delhi has administered 29.8 million Covid-19 shots since the vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year —17 million first doses, 12.5 million second.