Delhi: Three markets in Seelampur shut for violating Covid-19 norms

The Delhi Government has ordered the closure of three markets in North East Delhi’s Seelampur area till December 31 or until further orders for violating Covid-19 norms.

The three markets that have been shut till 10 pm on Friday are Seelampur fruit market, C,D and F block markets, and Nehru Market.

“We received information that shopkeepers, vendors and people at Seelampur market were not following social distancing and other covid-related norms. The guidelines/directions were being contravened at these markets which may lead to the virus spreading further,” Sharat Kumar, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Seelampur, said.

The SDM added that they had held a meeting earlier with market associations and concerned stakeholders and requested everyone to follow Covid-19 norms and put-up sign boards urging people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

“They were also asked to open shops as per the odd-even plan but that, too, was not followed. Therefore, hereby order to close the fruit market, C,D & F block markets and Nehru Market in Seelampur are hereby closed with immediate effect from 4 pm on December to till 10 pm on December 31 or till further orders,” the order read.

The district officials said that only essential shops will be allowed to open and strict action will be taken against shopkeepers if they are found violating Covid-19 guidelines.