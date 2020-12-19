Third wave of Covid-19 brought under control in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal saluted COVID-19 warriors, frontline workers, and thanked the Centre, political parties and religious institutions for cooperation. (File)

A day after the national capital recorded 1,333 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent, one of the lowest so far, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it seems “we have together brought the third wave of Covid-19 under control in Delhi”. Active cases in Delhi are down to about 12,000.

“There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn’t a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out,” the CM told an online briefing. The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on November 11.

Kejriwal said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 per cent as in early November. It is now down to 1.3 per cent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too, he said.

“We can’t afford to be complacent about COVID-19 situation in Delhi; advise all to be vigilant, observe safety norms,” Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also saluted COVID-19 warriors, frontline workers, and thanked the Centre, political parties and religious institutions for cooperation.

