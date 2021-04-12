Delhi Covid-19 situation: A comparison between figures of November and April

A healthcare worker takes the swab sample of a person in front of the India Gate in New Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 10,744 fresh Covid-19 cases — the highest single-day spike the city has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The earlier-recorded high was in November last year when the reported 8593 cases. Worried over the trend, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a meeting on the situation in the afternoon. As Delhi records the grim milestone, we look at how the situation has changed between November and April.

Daily infections

The city’s Covid count stood at 1,77,449 in November. The highest number of cases recorded then was 8,593. However, in the current surge, a total of 66,273 people have tested positive till April 11.

Number of tests

16,07,380 tests were conducted in November with the average over 53,000 tests being done in a day. According to the data shared by the Delhi government, a total of 9,82,581 tests have been conducted since April 1. This means the government, on an average, is conducting almost 89,000 tests each day.

Positivity rate

The average positivity rate in November was 11.03% while the positivity rate in April so far has been 6.74%. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Number of deaths

As many as 2,663 people died due to Covid-19 in November with an average 88 deaths being recorded each day. On the other hand, 271 people have died in April so far with 25 deaths being reported each day.