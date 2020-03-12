Delhi: Covid-19 scare thins out hotel bookings, business takes hit

Bookings from affected countries such as China, Iran and Italy have been cancelled, with guests from China not arriving in Delhi since the outbreak in late January. (File) Bookings from affected countries such as China, Iran and Italy have been cancelled, with guests from China not arriving in Delhi since the outbreak in late January. (File)

Hotels, inns and guesthouses across the capital are seeing a downturn in business as incoming foreign guests are either cancelling or not confirming bookings against the backdrop of coronavirus cases in the city.

Based largely in areas such as Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and South Delhi, the capital’s international tourism hotel business is set to suffer losses over the next few weeks.

On Friday, the number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 1,00,000. It is mandatory for hotels to maintain reports of guests coming in from affected countries daily, and accommodate guests only when they present a medical clearance certificate from the airports.

Bookings from affected countries such as China, Iran and Italy have been cancelled, with guests from China not arriving in Delhi since the outbreak in late January.

At Kuldeep Friends House in Paharganj, a majority of the foreign guests have cancelled their bookings. The manager, Piyush Kumar Singh, said, “We mostly get guests from the US, Russia, Israel, Portugal, Spain and Germany. Since last week, around 75% of the bookings were cancelled. New bookings made this week are also getting cancelled.”

Hotel Aura in Paharganj, which gets many Iranian guests, also reported that bookings from the country are getting cancelled as the guests are not getting visas. At Jyoti Mahal, the manager said, “We had a group coming in from Italy, but they cancelled as they did not get visas.”

Guests from other countries have also reduced across the city. The manager of Hotel Godwin Deluxe at Paharganj said, “People are just not coming and no bookings are happening.”

At Hotel Heritage, the manager said, “We used to get 10-12 bookings daily from foreign tourists. Now it has reduced to around four-five.” Hotel Guruvas Inn said it has had no new bookings over the past few days.

With three cases being reported in Delhi over the past week, even the number of domestic guests coming to the capital is declining. An official from Hotel Clark International at Karol Bagh said, “About 60% of the bookings have been cancelled so far. Many of these were domestic tourists.”

At Madpackers Hostel in Rajouri Garden and Jyoti Mahal, no guests from China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia and Indonesia are being allowed.

Precautionary measures such as distributing hand sanitizer and masks aren’t being carried out evenly at all hotels. An official at Hotel Le Cadre said, “We aren’t taking any precautionary measures in particular.” The manager of Hotel Heritage Home at Paharganj said they were not taking any specific precautions either.

