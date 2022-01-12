Hospital admissions have plateaued, downturn soon: Delhi health minister

Even as Delhi has been reporting nearly 20,000 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) every day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the number of hospitalisations has stagnated and there could be a downturn soon. He said that the restrictions could soon be eased if cases take a downward turn.

“There are 20,000 cases being recorded for some days now, the positivity as also remained close to 25%. The hospital admissions are also not going up, they have plateaued. This is a good sign. Yesterday, only 2,209 beds were occupied and 12,400 beds were free. Nearly six times the beds are vacant and the occupancy is less than 15%. This is when we have just released 15,000 beds; we have preparation for 37,000 beds,” said Jain.

He added, “It seems like the cases will start going down soon. The restrictions will be eased when the cases start going down.”

The minister said that almost all hospitalisations and deaths were happening because of other ailments with Covid-19 just being the incidental finding. “The hospitalisations are mainly because of other conditions and the patients are just found to be positive. For example, a 24-year-old person attempted suicide, was also found to be Covid-19 positive. The person died and the death is added to Covid-19 toll. Similarly, there was a case of head injury because of road accident,” he said.

He said that at Delhi government’s biggest hospital Lok Nayak, there were 36 patients in the ICU on Tuesday, 30 of them were admitted because of other serious illnesses such as cancer or kidney disease.

There were just over 21,500 cases reported on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 25.65%. In comparison, over 28,000 cases were reported in a day and positivity rate shot up to 36% during the delta driven wave in April-May last year.