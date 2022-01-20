Delhi records 12,000 new Covid cases; Health minister says peak has passed but no ease in restrictions yet

The capital reported 12,306 fresh Covid cases Thursday, fewer than cases reported a day ago. The positivity rate – or the proportion of samples tested that return positive – also dropped by 2.38 percentage points to 21.48% Thursday, according to the daily health bulletin.

The number of deaths with the infection, however, has increased to 43. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in January, and the highest since 44 deaths were reported on June 10 last year. With 396 deaths so far, this month’s toll stands close to 400.

There were nine deaths recorded in December, seven in November, four in October, and five in September. In fact, this month’s toll is the highest since June when 740 deaths were recorded as the delta variant drive second-wave was waning.

The peak of deaths usually lags behind the peak of fresh cases and hospitalisations.

“The number of cases has reduced to less than half the peak of 28,000 cases in Delhi and the positivity rate has also reduced. It looks like the peak has gone,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in an online briefing.

Despite the downward trend in cases and positivity rate, he said the restrictions will be eased only after it drops further. “The Delhi government took several proactive measures – we closed the schools and colleges, implemented night and weekend curfew, and closed the restaurants – and because of this, the cases are now going down. But we cannot say that we are out of danger. The peak is gone, but not the infection. The number of cases increased from 50 a day to 28,000, now it has come down to 12,000 but that is still high. When it comes down further, we will definitely remove the restrictions,” said Jain.

On being asked about the decline in the number of tests – Delhi conducted 57,290 as per Thursday’s bulletin, which is higher than the last few days but lower compared to 1,05,102 tests conducted during the peak – Jain said Delhi was conducting almost three times as many tests per population than any other state. “We are not denying tests to anyone. Earlier there were a lot of people with symptoms who were coming to the centres to get tested, now not as many may be getting the symptoms and hence the numbers have gone down,” said Jain.

The decline in numbers happened after the Centre changed the testing guideline to do away with testing on demand for asymptomatic persons.