Delhi Covid-19 positivity rate at 15% as August sees over 21,000 new cases

The daily Covid positivity rate in Delhi continues to hover around the 15 per cent-mark with the city recording a positivity rate of 14.38% on Thursday.

A total of 18,960 Covid-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, and of these, 2,726 were positive. With this, the total number of new Covid cases recorded in the month or August stands at 21,673.

The city also recorded 6 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid deaths in August to 44. The rising Covid-19 cases and related deaths in the capital have prompted the Delhi government to make masks mandatory in public places. Violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

There are currently 8,840 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, of which 523 are admitted in hospitals. Of these, 173 are in ICU care and 13 are on ventilator support.