Delhi Covid-19 positivity rate at 15% as August sees over 21,000 new cases

August 12, 2022 11:12:40 am
The daily Covid positivity rate in Delhi continues to hover around the 15 per cent-mark with the city recording a positivity rate of 14.38% on Thursday.
A total of 18,960 Covid-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, and of these, 2,726 were positive. With this, the total number of new Covid cases recorded in the month or August stands at 21,673.
The city also recorded 6 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid deaths in August to 44. The rising Covid-19 cases and related deaths in the capital have prompted the Delhi government to make masks mandatory in public places. Violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 500.
There are currently 8,840 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, of which 523 are admitted in hospitals. Of these, 173 are in ICU care and 13 are on ventilator support.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
After a week of logjam, star Pak cricketers sign PCB’s amended central contracts
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax ‘scam’ in Delhi’s MCD?
Drinking milk ‘didn’t help’ us with lactose intolerance
Post pandemic, learning loss among students significant: Study
Mumbai: Director of firm arrested for Rs 27 crore input tax credit fraud
Try these detox tips post Raksha Bandhan to boost your metabolism
Another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria, this time for drinking on middle of road
UP govt invites applications from research scholars: Check how to apply, eligibility, other details
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex waters
India’s retail inflation likely eased in July, still far from RBI’s target: Report
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hrithik Roshan ties rakhi to sister Sunaina, Kareena Kapoor joins her khandaan’s celebration. See pics
Mumbai: With Music Video Project, BMC looks to highlight city’s inclusive heritage