Delhi sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases, positivity remains below 5%

After six days of Covid-19 infections in the Capital remaining stagnant at around 1,000, the numbers increased slightly to 1,204 as per Tuesday’s health bulletin. The increase could be owing to more number of tests conducted as the positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested that return positive, remained at 4.64 per cent.

There were 25,963 tests conducted as per Tuesday’s bulletin as compared to a daily average of 19,655 over the previous seven days.

Delhi started seeing an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state. Although the numbers have increased slowly, the average positivity rate remained below 5 per cent. The average positivity rate over the period of the last 14 days stood at 4.71 per cent, as per the data. The spread of the infection is thought to be under control when the positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or less over two weeks.

Experts believe that the current increase in the number of cases can be linked to the easing of the Covid-19 norms, but do not pose a serious threat as the disease is mild in most cases. The doctors have reported seeing very few hospitalisations, with most people just developing a fever, sore throat, cough and cold, and body ache.

The current increase in the country’s Covid-19 cases is also mainly driven by the increase in Delhi and districts in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The rise, however, hasn’t been as sharp as the Omicron variant-driven wave in January.

The cases rose from just over 100 to just over 1,000 in 16 days in the capital during the current uptick. In comparison, it took just ten days for a similar increase in cases during the December-January surge, with the cases crossing the 2,000-mark in 12 days and the 5,000-mark in 15 days of the numbers being around 100. From 5,000, the number of cases had jumped to 10,000 within a day, with a peak of 28,867 cases recorded in another eight days.