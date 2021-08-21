Delhi: Children orphaned by Covid-19 to receive support to continue in same school

Children in Delhi who have been orphaned since March 2020 will be supported through existing freeship provisions, so they can continue studying in the same school.

Following the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in the city, the Union Ministry of Education, and Women and Child Development had written to the chief secretaries of all states, saying that to ensure continuity in the education of children who have lost their parents in the pandemic, all efforts must be made to bring them under the fold of various schemes run by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The Delhi education department has now directed that such children studying in private schools in the city can be accommodated under the existing freeship provisions for children from economically weaker sections in schools.

“… All DDEs districts are directed to ensure that children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March 2020 either due to Covid-19 or otherwise, such orphans need due attention to enable them to continue their education in the school,” read a circular by the Directorate of Education.

In order to implement this, it stated that such students in private schools running on public land may be accommodated in the same school as freeship students.

Other private schools have been told that these students may be treated as studying under the EWS/DG category, so they can receive free education in the school up to Class VIII, with reimbursements paid to the school by the Directorate of Education. After Class VIII, they may be admitted to any government school.