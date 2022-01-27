Delhi’s daily Covid count drops below 5,000-mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi dropped below the 5,000-mark on Thursday, 24 days since January 4 when 4,099 cases were reported.

The capital reported 4,291 cases on Thursday. As fewer tests were conducted on Republic Day, the positivity rate has dropped below 10%, the daily health bulletin revealed.

Delhi News | Follow Live Updates

The positivity rate stood at 9.56% on Thursday with just 44,903 tests conducted. In comparison, 61,849 tests were conducted every day on an average over the last seven days. Usually, when number of tests increase, the positivity rate goes down. At the peak of the current wave, the positivity rate had shot up to 30.64 per cent.

The capital also recorded 34 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, taking January’s total toll to 637, which is the highest since 740 deaths reported in June last year. The capital continues to report around 30 deaths each day even as the number of cases is going down.

There are currently 33,175 active cases in Delhi, according to the health bulletin, of whom 2,028 are in hospitals. There are 142 persons on ventilators and 557 on oxygen support.