Delhi: Despite uptick in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 10.5%

Although Delhi saw an increase in the number of coronavirus cases — up from 6,028 infections on Tuesday to 7,498 on Wednesday — the positivity rate has been on the decline.

The positivity rate, which is the proportion of total samples that return positive, stood at 10.5 per cent, according to Wednesday’s health bulletin.

At the peak of the current wave, the positivity rate had gone up to 30.64 per cent, the data shows. The numbers on Wednesday were higher owing to the increase in the number of tests conducted in the capital. There were 70,804 tests done on Tuesday as against 57,132 a day before. On an average, 59,988 daily tests have been conducted over the last seven days.

The number had dropped in Delhi after the Central government guidelines did away with testing on demand for asymptomatic people and low risk contacts of a positive patient. It picked up again after the states asked governments to increase testing in the community.

Delhi also recorded 29 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, taking January’s toll to 603, which is the highest since the 740 deaths reported in June. At the peak of the second wave, 448 deaths were recorded on a single day on May 3 and a total of 8,090 deaths were recorded in the entire month.

There are currently 38,315 active cases in Delhi, according to the health bulletin, of which 2,137 are in hospitals. There are 155 persons on ventilators and 570 on oxygen support.