Delhi reports 290 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death, night curfew from Monday

With the Covid positivity rate crossing the 0.5 per cent mark on Sunday, the Delhi government announced a night curfew in the city.

The city reported 290 cases at a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent on Sunday. One death was also reported.

“It was decided in a high level meeting today that a night curfew needs to be reinstated in the city to stop the spread of Covid. This will come into force on Monday night between 11 pm and 5 am,” said an official.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan, which the government finalised in July and August this year, a slew of measures are supposed to come in if the positivity rate remains above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. If Monday’s positivity rate also remains above 0.5% measures under the yellow alert will be implemented.

Under this, shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone at half the vendor capacity.

Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, bars from 12-10 pm, also at 50 per cent capacity. Delhi Metro and buses will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Delhi government offices can call 100 per cent grade I officers, while private firms will be allowed to call 50 per cent of staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

Besides this, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut. There will be a complete ban on social/entertainment/religious/political/festival-related gatherings. Sports complexes, stadiums (except national/international sports events), entertainment parks will be shut.

A call on whether actions under the yellow alert need to be implemented are expected on Monday.

Earlier, UP and Haryana imposed night curfews between 11 pm and 5 am starting Saturday.